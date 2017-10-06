Free black lung screenings coming to Matewan and Oceana

In a release from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) announced they will be in West Virginia the week of Oct. 16 to Oct. 20. The organization's mobile occupational safety and health units will be providing free black lung exams in Matewan and Oceana. This completes a promise made by Senator Manchin when he visited those communities earlier in the year.

"I'd like to thank NIOSH for accepting my invitation to provide these free screenings, and I encourage miners - working or retired - to come out for an appointment," Senator Manchin said.

The clinics will be set up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Each exam takes about 30 minutes. It includes a questionnaire, blood pressure screening, chest x-ray and a breathing test. Miners are urged to call 1-888-480-4042 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be taken as time allows.

Senator Manchin's staff will also set up a mobile office for limited hours at each location on Monday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 17. They will be there to help miners or their families answer questions and receive assistance with their claims. They will be set up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the UMWA Building. In Oceana that is at 1726 Cook Parkway. In Matewan the building is located 329 Mate Street.