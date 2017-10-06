Where to Find Parking at Chili Night

Chili Night in Beckley is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. It is busy, and parking is limited, but there are ways to find parking and avoid any hassle.



"We've got the big Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage here available it's open free parking. Any of the parking along the streets we don't have blocked that are meter parking is always free. In the evenings and weekends you don't have to pay for that." Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said.

There are also a few lots off of Kanawha street that can be used. Jill Moorefield said parking shouldn't be a problem.

"There's more parking down beside the YMCA there's a big parking lot there. Yeah people could car pool. If they're close enough to walk along the trail come on up you know that kind of thing."

Streets surrounding the event will start being blocked off at 2:30 for vendors to set up. Moorefield recommends getting there early so you can find that perfect spot.