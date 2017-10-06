New Starbucks Location on WVU Tech's Campus

A new Starbucks location in Beckley is causing excitement on WVU Tech's campus. It is located in the Tech Spot on the first floor of the Robert C Byrd Learning Resource Center.

They serve everyone's favorite Starbucks drinks. Jennifer Wood-Cunninghan, WVU Tech University Relations Director, said this is a great addition to their campus.

"I think everyone is excited. Students, faculty and staff we're very very busy so we all need our caffeine fix everyday. So, this is a great opportunity for folks to have this on campus and for students it's actually a part of their meal plan so students are especially excited about that." Wood-Cunningham, said.

This Starbucks location is open to the public.