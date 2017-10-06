West Virginia Libraries Celebrate Teen Read Week

West Virginia libraries will celebrate Teen Read Week (October 8-14, 2017) with special events and programs spotlighting all the great resources and activities available at the library and to encourage teens from around the area to read for their enjoyment. Thousands of libraries, schools and bookstores across the country will hold similar centered on this year's theme, "Unleash Your Story!"

Teen Read Week is a time to celebrate reading for fun while encouraging teens to take advantage of reading in all its forms - books, magazines, e-books, audiobooks and more! It is also a great opportunity to encourage teens to become regular library users.

In recent years, many families have had to adapt to make do with less as a result of the economy. Teen Read Week is an opportunity for teens and their families to learn about all the free services and resources the library offers. The library also offers a safe and supervised space for adolescents to engage in creative, educational activities with caring adults and mentors.

Parents of teens are also encouraged to celebrate Teen Read Week at home. The West Virginia Library Commission has some suggestions:

Set aside time each day for the family to read

Give books or magazine subscriptions to your teen as a gift or reward

Share your favorite book with your teen

Go online with your teen to learn about new books or authors by visiting http://tinyurl.com/yalsabookawardslists, or use YALSA's free Teen Book Finder app

Build an in-home library (thrift stores and yard sales offer an inexpensive way to do that)

Listen to audiobooks on trips

Create a cozy reading corner somewhere in your home

Use meal time to talk about books that you're reading

Incorporate reading into teen chores, such as reading a recipe when cooking, reading instructions for how-to projects, reading sales fliers to develop a shopping list, and more

Teen Read Week is a national adolescent literacy initiative created by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA), a division of the American Library Association. It is held annually in October, the same week as Columbus Day. For more information, visit http://www.ala.org/teenread or visit your local library.