Mexican national pleaded guilty to immigration crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - An illegal immigrant from Mexico is picked up in Greenbrier County. Victor Guevara-De La Paz, 35, pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Guevara-De La Paz was living in Lewisburg, WV when he was pulled over on May 24, 2017. He was identified through fingerprints and agents of the Department of Homeland Security discovered he had been removed from the United State twice before. On both of those occasions he had illegally returned to the U.S. and has not formally applied for permission to legally be in the country.

Guevara-De La Paz faces up to two years in federal prison for the crime. He is also subject to removal proceedings at the conclusion of the case. His sentencing is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2018.