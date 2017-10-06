Bluefield VA Police search for suspect in hold up

Detectives with the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department are asking for help from the community to find a suspect in an armed robbery. The crime happened at 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2017.

According to investigators, a man came into the Swift Mart and held the clerk at gunpoint. He then forced the cashier to remove cash from the drawer, took the money and ran off into the woods on the west side of the building. The amount of money taken has not been released.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing all black clothing, a snap back hat and a bandana covering his face. He also had on green face paint.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact the Bluefield, Virginia police department at 276-326-2621.