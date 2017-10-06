Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Rainelle

RAINELLE, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Several fire departments responded to a house fire in the Rainelle Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire happened around 2 p.m. on Main Street in the McCross area.

Crews with Rainelle, Rupert, Smoot, Quinwood, Glenville, Meadow Bridge Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Investigators with Rainelle said the homeowners were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape the home in time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.