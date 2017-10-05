People in Stanaford Acres on High Alert After a Series of Break-Ins

For the past few months people in Stanaford Acres have been on edge wondering if and when another break in will happen. They're taking this issue very seriously and taking extra measures for safety. One woman who chose to remain anonymous started a neighborhood watch group. She says these thieves will be caught.

" They will be caught it's just a matter of time. We do have cameras throughout the neighborhoods now and they are very good cameras and we will be able to identify him," said the neighborhood watch leader.

To catch a thief, you have to think like a thief. Residents have started a neighborhood watch where they patrol the are on bike, foot and even watch from the woods.

One victim had his vehicle broken into. Fortunately for him nothing was stolen. Although he was one of the lucky ones, he says he just can't understand why people are taking from others.

"You go to work to provide for your family and while your gone or while your sleeping the thieves come in and take what you've worked for you know," said the Stanaford Acres break-in victim.

Now these people say they will always make sure to lock their vehicles and homes at all hours of the night.

The state police are investigating these break-ins. They do not have any leads on subjects but they are looking for two men.