Man and woman admit to making drug deals in Lewisburg

A man and woman pleaded guilty on Thursday, October 5 to federal drug crimes that allegedly took place in Lewisburg. Joshua Adam Smith, 35, pleaded guilty to distribution of oxymorphone, and Jessica Nicole Honaker, 26, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of oxymorphone.

Prosecutors said Smith admitted to distributing oxymorphone to a confidential informant, while Honaker admitted to completing a drug deal that Smith arranged. Both of the drug deals reportedly took place at a residence on Battle Hill Drive in Lewisburg. As part of their plea agreements, Smith and Honaker took responsibility for all of the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Smith and Honaker each face up to 20 years in federal prison. They will be sentenced on January 24, 2017.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. The plea hearings were held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

This case is being prosecuted under the Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative, part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin.