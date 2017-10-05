Jim Justice Addresses Road Bond Concerns at Smokeys at the Gorge

Today dozens of people gathered in Fayetteville to voice their concerns to Governor Jim Justice about the road bond. Many people are concerned that it will increase taxes but the Governor repeatedly said today that is a lie.

"The biggest misconception is that people are scaring people about the fact that their taxes are going to go up and that's not true in any shape form or fashion," said Governor Justice.



Many people from West Virginia who had to seek out of state employment, like Gary Holiday of Fatteville, hope that if the road bond does pass, jobs will be given to those who live here.



"We want to know where the moneys going to go to, if its going to help get jobs in West Virginia or is it going to continue how it is now and give contracts to out of state contractors," said Holiday.



Governor Justice assured everyone that this road bond could create 40,000 jobs and 75 percent of them will be given to qualified people of West Virginia.



"Tens of thousands of people will be employed that live in West Virginia or will have the opportunity to come home to West Virginia that want to reunite with their family," said Governor Justice.



The Secretary of State announced that so far during the early voting period over 37,000 people have voted but that is not enough. The Governor says everyone should go out and vote and guarantees it only takes seconds.



"This is a ten second vote, they give you a little five by eight card, they say your against it or for it, you check it and you're out...that's it," said the Governor.



Friday October 7th is the last day to vote for the road bond.

