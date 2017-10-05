Pipestem Oktoberfest Offers Free Weddings For Couples

Getting married in a flash will be a reality during this year's Oktoberfest at Pipestem Spa Salon Cabins & Event Center..

On Saturday couples will have the opportunity to get legally married for free.

All you need is a marriage license and the folks at Pipestem Spa will provide the rest - including bridal dresses, tuxedos, and even a professional photographer.

Organizers say historically, wedding celebrations is how Oktoberfest got its start.

"Oktoberfest started when a prince and princess decided to get married. They stepped outside of the

their castle they got married outside of the town the next year they invited all those townspeople again to their anniversary and that is how it started that gentlemen became the King of Germany and that was in 1810 and so Oktoberfest actually started with that wedding, Owner Anna Ferraraccio said..



Oktoberfest is being held Saturday at Pipestem Spa from 11 a.m. to 11 p. m.

The weddings will be taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If getting married is not on your list, you can still enjoy live music, more than 60 types of beers and food from local restaurants.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.