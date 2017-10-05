Dogs make perfect teammates in Canine Mud Run

The Logan Haus Kennels kicks off its first annual Canine Mud Run on Saturday, October 7th. Competitors will team-up with their dogs to run through a 3.5 mile course and tackle over 30 obstacles. Competitors will have to face challenges such as a zip-lining course, climb a wall of tires, and even climb over a school bus.

Michael Suttle, owner of Logan Haus Kennels, said this race has received international attention.

"We've got people coming down from Canada for this race, there is a lady coming from Australia just for this race. There is a competitor from Brazil coming in to run it," Suttle said.

Logan Haus Kennels is a dog training facility for police and military canines. However, Suttle said this race is not limited to law enforcement.

"There are more civilians running it this year than military and law enforcement," Suttle explained.

Although the course is difficult, Suttle ensured that all types of breeds will be able to complete the race.

"It's just a series of obstacles. Most dogs are quite athletic and quite agile by nature, so they will have no trouble doing these obstacles," Suttle said.

The event spans over three days and begins Friday, October 6th. The race starts October 7th at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and include a campsite for the duration of the event, food, and a training session on Sunday, October 8th. There will also be a shooting session on Sunday.