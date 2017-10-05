Mercer School Students Learn How To Stay Safe

Students at Mercer School in Princeton learned how to stay safe in potentially dangerous situations.

Thursday they all participated in what's called "Kid Safety Day."

Each student visited 15 stations set up around the school to learn about being safe while at home and in their communities.

"Numerous community members here teaching our students about different things with safety if its hiking

the police are here we have water safety we have the beekeepers here you name it we have it

different people talking about different things that help our students understand how to be safe in the world," Principal Kelly Stanley said.



New this year the students got a chance to try out the laser shot trailer with the Natural Resources Police.

The trailer features a big video game that teaches kids the basics of gun safety.