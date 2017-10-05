Ghost Walk to Spook Bramwell into Halloween Spirit

Saturday, October 28th, 2017, Bramwell will have their 10th annual Historic Ghost Tour. Over 45 volunteers will turn Bramwell into a legitimate Halloweentown, where attendees can witness ghosts tell the stories of their pasts. Given the district's rich history, Bramwell's mayor believes this town's landscape was made for this.

"Our town, Bramwell, is a stage itself," said Bramwell mayor Lou Stoker. "Anyone who doubts that can come and walk through the town and see. This big house with the copper roof looks like a stage. Main Street is a stage."

Tickets are on sale at $10 in-advance and $15 at-the-door. Starting at 5 pm, there will also be live music at the Bramwell Train Depot and a costume contest.