WVU Tech Homecoming Week is Full of Activities

It's Homecoming week at WVU Tech in Beckley.



The Tech community is encouraging the public to join in on all the fun. There are activities on campus for faculty and staff but they're most excited for the community to join in on their Homecoming Parade. It will be held on Kanawha Street at 11:30, on Saturday, October 7. They will be having a picnic afterwards, $5 for kids $10 for the adults. They will also be participating in chili night and then have a soccer game and homecoming court. There's a lot to look forward to this weekend at WVU Tech.

"We think it's a great opportunity for the students, community, faculty and staff to come together and celebrate what it means to be a golden bear and to be excited about our first homecoming here in Beckley." Director of University Relations of WVU Tech, Jennifer Wood-Cunningham, said.

There is a scholarship recognition luncheon Friday, October 5, at Carter Hall.

10/5/17