Dobra Zupas Shows Us How They Make Their Chili

Chili Night is on the horizon and we're partnering with Dobra Zupas in Beckley to find out what makes good chili.

Owner of Dobra Zupas, Rebecca Zupanick took us through the step by step process of how they make their chili. It starts with chopping lots and lots of onions. Green chili, tomatoes, lime juice are just a few of the ingredients that add an extra kick to this chili. They add some shredded chicken and let it sit over night to really blend all the flavors and then it's ready to go.

"Oh I expect a huge crowd, rain or shine, I really think the folks will like our chili and again its just a fun evening for the restaurants and the non profits and everything to kind of get out there and meet the community." Zupanick, said.

Rebecca chose this chili because of the chili lime chicken dinner they have on their menu. It was a big hit in the restaurant so they ran with it.

You can find Dobra Zupas along with 59 news at chili night in Beckley.



10/5/17