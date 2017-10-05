Bluefield Race to Help Teacher Fight Cancer

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, First Baptist Church in Bluefield (WV) will be having their 5K and Fall Festival to help community member Sarah Jones in her fight against Ewing's Sarcoma. Jones, a teacher at Graham Intermediate School, was diagnosed with the cancer in December 2011 and is now in her third bout with it. To the congregation and community, she has done so much for them and deserves more in return.

"She's made an impact on many of us and our children through her teaching," said Brian Wikle, member of First Baptist Church. "We wanted to show her that through her caring we care about her. We want to help and support her in her fight against cancer."

Registration for the 5K costs $20. The first 50 people to register receives a free T-shirt. First Baptist also says there is an option to be a sponsor for this race.