Murder trial delayed again for mom who reported girl missing

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A murder trial in West Virginia has been postponed a second time for a woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Exponent Telegram reports a Lewis County circuit judge Thursday rescheduled the trial of 35-year-old Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway to Feb. 13. Lunsford's trial originally was set to start in June and had been postponed to Oct. 10.

Harrison County Prosecutor Christina Flanigan sought more time to review evidence.

Conaway is charged with murder of a child by parent by failure to provide necessities, death of a child by parent by child abuse, child abuse resulting in injury and concealment of a dead human body.

She had reported her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford, missing in 2011. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw Conaway bludgeoning the girl. The child's body hasn't been recovered.

