Blue Ridge Funeral Home Holds 'Guns and Hoses' Event for First Responders

A local funeral home served lunch to first responders.



Blue Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Garden offered free barbeque to first responders. The General Manager said this is their way of saying thank you.

"A way to thank them for all their dedication and hard work they do on a every day basis, they fight each day put their lives on the line for each of us here in our community." General Manager of Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Chris Besoiu, said.

They also honored Director of Operations for Jan Care Ambulance, Paul Seamann's family with the Hometown Hero Award.