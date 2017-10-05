One person dies in I-77 accident near Ghent

West Virginia State Police confirm one person has died in a accident on Interstate 77 near Ghent Thursday morning.

Troopers said a single vehicle crashed Thursday morning near mile marker 23 Northbound on I-77 in Mercer County. Troopers tell 59News the person was ejected from the car and died on scene.

One lane is still closed and there is no word on how long troopers and fire fighters with the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will be on scene.

Drivers are asked to use cation while driving in the area.

No names or the cause of the crash have been released at this time.

