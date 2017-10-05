Social media threat has law enforcement on high-alert at Tazewell High School

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said they are on high alert at Tazewell High School Thursday morning following a threat on social media.

Deputies said they will have an increased law enforcement presence at the school Thursday. They said two students of interest have been interviewed and will not be attending school as the threat is under investigation.

Deputies said while the threat was a "very serious matter" they believe the situation is under control.

"We can assure everyone it is our goal to ensure the safety and well-being of every citizen and student in Tazewell County," Deputies said.

Tazewell High School will operate as normal on Thursday. Students are encouraged to still go to school.

At this time, details of the threat made by the two students have not been released.

