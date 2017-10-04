Walk Held to Honor Domestic Violence Victims

Community members and domestic violence victims came together to walk for a cause. A Walk to Remember was held in Tazewell County. It was an evening to honor, celebrate and recognize those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. Those in attendance walked around the track at the Southwest Virginia Community College to show their support. Some victims, like Rina Alverado even shared their story. She offered advice to those who may not have the courage to stand up for themselves.

"We get I feel like as people we get scared of the unknown, the unfamiliar, we stay comfortable in pain and we know we're not happy," said Alverado.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Clinch Valley Community Action center in Tazewell county will be holding events to bring awareness. You can see a list of events going on here: http://clinchvalleycaa.org/