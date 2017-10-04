Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Hosts Job Fair

If you are looking for a job you will want to be in Lewisburg on October 5th for the Job Fair. The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at the Quality Inn.



There will be several different types of jobs to apply for ranging from local to regional businesses. Guests are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews.



"This is the first time that we've done it so we're pretty excited we hoped to get like ten businesses involved but we've had 19 so we're overwhelmed by that number," Ashley Vickers, the Executive Director of Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, said.



Anyone is welcome to attend, there will be an opportunity for everybody.