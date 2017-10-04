NASCAR Driver Joey Logano Visits The Greenbrier Resort

NASCAR Driver Joey Logano had the chance to take a look inside one of the states most well-known structures, The Greenbrier Bunker. After the tour Logano spent some quality time getting an up close and personal experience with the birds of prey at the falconry academy.



Even though this is a man who is used to traveling over 200 miles an hour in a car, the birds did make him nervous. However, he said what he does on the track has a lot in common with the falcons.



"Just like a falcon would has everything is change in their environment all the time and they have to keep up with it, it's the same thing in NASCAR racing that you need to be able to keep up with the change throughout a long 500 lap race," Logano said.



Logano is between races right now but he is looking forward to his next race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia later this month. Logano says he has a long history with that track.



"Honestly, it would be one of the biggest wins of my career if we can win there just because there's a lot of things that have happened there for me. We qualify really well there we qualified there a couple times," Logano said.



Logano said he has a space cleared in his house for the trophy, but we'll have to wait till October 29th to see if he'll get it.

