Suspect indicted on murder charges in Greenbrier County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Suspect indicted on murder charges in Greenbrier County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Connect

The latest list of indictments came out on Wednesday, October 4 in Greenbrier County. Among the indictments, included a man accused of stabbing his roommate in Greenbrier County. 

Edwood Reyes-Cortijo was indicted on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his roommate Bradley Morales-Andrades to death. This is stemming from an incident that happened in March at an apartment complex in Lewisburg. The stabbing happened during a fight between the two men. Police said both men were originally from Puerto Rico.

Arraignments are scheduled for later this month. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.