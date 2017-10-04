Suspect indicted on murder charges in Greenbrier County

The latest list of indictments came out on Wednesday, October 4 in Greenbrier County. Among the indictments, included a man accused of stabbing his roommate in Greenbrier County.

Edwood Reyes-Cortijo was indicted on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his roommate Bradley Morales-Andrades to death. This is stemming from an incident that happened in March at an apartment complex in Lewisburg. The stabbing happened during a fight between the two men. Police said both men were originally from Puerto Rico.

Arraignments are scheduled for later this month.