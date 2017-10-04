WVBOE, NCBOE Square off in Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - In final arguments, attorneys representing the Nicholas County and West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) explained why they believe the state Supreme Court should or should not force the state to approve the county consolidation request.

The request comes after three Nicholas schools were flooded in June 2016. Instead of rebuilding all three schools, the county is proposing a plan to combine five county schools on one campus in Summersville.

The plans have ended in a messy legal battle and Tuesday Nicholas County and the state board faced tough questions before the Supreme Court over who has the ultimate authority in school consolidation.

"There's nothing in state board policy or statute now that says thou shall consolidate in West Virginia," said Kelli Talbott, representing the West Virginia Board of Ed from the Attorney General's Office.

Talbott said the West Virginia Board is called to look at school reconfiguration with a broad lens, deciding if the plan is really best for all students. Talbott added that if the Board was intended to simply rubber stamp compliant reports, Board policy would have left a provision requiring WVBOE to approve proposals that follow all policies and procedures.

"In fact, I would submit that the state board of ed has a higher duty than that because they are responsible for the general supervision of the public schools under the constitution," Talbott explained.

But Kenneth Webb, representing the NCBOE, said that's not fair.

"The state board may reject where the county board failed to meet state law or state policy. So the corollary of that is - we met state law, we met state policy," Webb told the judges.

Webb said if a county follows the rules and Policy 6204- they should get approved.

"If they want to impose criteria not contained in 6204, they should amend their regulations. If they impose criteria not contained in 6204- that is textbook arbitrary behavior," Webb added.

The controversy has been brewing in court for months now, but the final decision rests in the Supreme Court's hands.

"You can say they crossed their "t"s and dotted their "i"s procedurally, but let's back up a little bit. One of the things the WVBOE lawyer said was 'wait a minute, there is no one size fits all' And there's certainly no one-size-fits-all in a thousand year flood," Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber said.

The court did not rule Tuesday, but a decision is expected in the coming weeks.