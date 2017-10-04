US Sen. Chuck Schumer to attend West Virginia Dems dinner - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

US Sen. Chuck Schumer to attend West Virginia Dems dinner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer will be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Democratic Party's annual dinner next month.

The New York Democrat is scheduled to speak at the fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Charleston Civic Center.

The event was formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, named after U.S. presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. A statement released by the state Democratic Party now refers to the event as the Roosevelt-Kennedy Annual Dinner.

