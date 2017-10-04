National Wilderness Society To Host Pipeline Fundraiser - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National Wilderness Society To Host Pipeline Fundraiser

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
SUMMERS COUNTY -

     Residents against the controversial mountain valley pipeline are preparing for a big fundraiser this weekend. 

     Its all happening at the summers county 4-H Camp. 
     The event will include activities for the entire family and educational workshops on the pipeline.
      There also be  live music from local bands and a lunch buffet. 

"People are just now learning about the issues with the pipeline and we also wanted to have a good time 
and celebrate with each other and get ready for the fights that are coming up," Organizer Maury Johnson said.

     The event is free but organizers are asking for at least 10 dollars per person. 
     It begins Saturday at Noon and runs until 5 p.m.
      Funds raised from the event will go toward helping fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline. 

