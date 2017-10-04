WV Tops in Deer Collisions Report

On Monday, October 4, 2017, State Farm Insurance published their annual deer claim study list, with West Virginia topping the list. The Mountain State has a deer crash likelihood of 1 in 43. Many role-playing factors include hunting season, deer overpopulation, and even the many twists and turns on county and state roads.

"Many of our roads are curvy, rural roads," said AAA-Beckley retail manager Autumn Bess. "You're going to have deer that are popping out in front of you. Unfortunately, many animals are very unpredictable, so we always have to be alert and ready."

2 Brothers Collision manager Michael Sweeney in Beckley is used to the wrecks he sees coming through his shop every week, especially the ones that have run-ins with four-legged friends.

"Every two out of five tow-in's we get are usually involving a deer," Sweeney said.

So what should you do when you literally see a deer in the headlights? Both experts say keep calm and hit the brakes.

"When you have that deer jumping out in front of you, it's very important to make sure that you're putting on the brakes," Bess said. "It's much better to stay in control of your vehicle even if you're hitting the animal. Because if you swerve, it can cause a much worse accident."

"If you hit the deer, a lot of times you're actually safer than trying to swerve and miss it," Sweeney said. "Because there's other vehicles and objects you can actually hit."

It does not matter if your car is in one piece. All that counts is having peace of mind, knowing bad could go worse.