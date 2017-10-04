Italian festival comes to Bluefield

The Order of the Sons of Italy have been cooking for weeks for the festival.

A taste of Italy comes to Bluefield for this year's Southern West Virginia Italian Festival. The festival features homemade meatballs, pasta, and desserts by the Order of the Sons of Italy.

Nick Ameli, Chairman of the Italian Festival, said volunteers have been cooking food all week. He also explained that this festival is about more than the food.

"The money that we raised from this, we are an all volunteer organization, and the money that we raised goes to our scholarship and also to our charitable giving program. We've given out over $150,000 in scholarships over 20 years," Ameli explained.

The festivals begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th, in the Bluefield City Auditorium and Youth Center. Admission is free, but tickets for the food buffet are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 6-11 years old. Kids under five years old are free.