Stratton High Honorably Added to NPS Tour

On October 4, 2017, the African American Heritage Tour project added Stratton High School - now Stratton Elementary - as another historic site to its self-guided auto tour. Stratton was the first all-black high school in Raleigh County when it opened in 1919.

With help from the National Park Service, West Virginia Humanities Council, Visit Southern West Virginia and more, alumni are delighted to see their school find its place in Mountain State history.

"I'm just so blessed to be here today for the commemoration," Stratton High School alumnus Madrith Chambers said. "It's just awesome."

In addition to CD's and booklets, the AAHT has created a smartphone app to help guide the tour. If you want to download it, go to nps.gov/neri.