Peterstown Heritage Festival Set For Saturday

Preparations are underway for the Annual Peterstown Heritage Festival



The festivities will be kicking off this Saturday Organizers say streets in Peterstown will be filled with food, arts and crafts, pumpkins and lots of activities for the kids.

"The parade starts at 3 p.m. clock for those that want to be in the parade they can line up at 2:30 p.m. at the little league ball field and other than that we different throughout town a lot of the local vendors," organizer Wally Pence said.

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward revitalizing the town.