App brings parents directly into classroom

Class DOJO is a new way for parents and teachers to communicate.

Schools across the region have begun to use 'Class Dojo,' an app that allows teachers to directly communicate with parents. The app is designed to strengthen the parent-teacher relationship by providing a private place for parents to stay up-to-date with classroom activities. Teachers can post classroom pictures, send homework reminders, and privately message with parents through the app.

Second Grade teacher at Princeton Primary School, Joy Kinser, was the first teacher to use the app at her school. Kinser said she was looking for a better way to manage her classroom.

"It just offered so much, not only classroom management, but also a great communication device for my parents," Kinser said.

The app allows Kinser to make parents aware of how their children are behaving in class. She said her favorite part of the app is the ability to show off her students' accomplishments.

"It gives me a great opportunity to be very positive with my students, to reinforce good behaviors and to communicate that instantly with parents," Kinser explained.

Dr. Ernie Adkins, Princeton Primary School Principal, said this app is perfect for parents and students who have grown up using social media.

"We've just tapped into that and allowed the school communication to be part of what they're comfortable with and familiar with," Adkins said.

Kinser also stressed that parents do not need internet or a smart phone to stay in-touch with the classroom. She said those who do not have access to 'Class DOJO' will still receive a hard copy of homework or memos.

"We still provide a hard copy so that people can get a copy of homework sheets, and everything that we post goes home on paper if there is a child that is not signed up for DOJO," Kinser explained.

The app can be downloaded for free on any Android or Apple device.