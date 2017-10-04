Monroe County Commission adds late fee procedure to ambulance fee ordinance

The Monroe County Commission has come up with a late fee procedure for the new ambulance fee ordinance. The commission recently sent out invoices for the $100 fee.

But some people never received it. They are now sending out new invoices for those people.

Those residents will have 40 days from when its mailed to pay the $100 fee before a 10 dollar late fee is charged.

"Everybody that owns a house or a camp that's livable will pay $100 on each one of them," Commissioner Bill Smith said.

For more information or if you have questions about the new ambulance fee call Union City Hall.