Down Syndrome Awareness Month Annual Walk in Beckley

It's down syndrome awareness month and the non-profit organization, Down With That, is hosting their 5th annual buddy walk

The event will be held Saturday, October 7th, in the morning at Crosspoint Church in Beckley. Gates open at 10:00 and it will go until 1:00. The walk is free and starts at 11:00. The purpose of this walk is to bring awareness to down syndrome. It's open to the community; they encourage everyone to attend. Lola Rizer, president of Down With That, said this hits home for her and this is a way for people to come together.

"My daughter was diagnosed with down syndrome at birth and one of the things that my husband and I really wanted to do was to find other families who were going through the same thing that we were." Rizer, said.

There will be bounce houses, food, and more. All proceeds will go to support local group activities in Southern West Virginia.They also send a portion of it to the National Down Syndrome Society.

