School of Harmony Holds Basement Sale

School of Harmony in Beaver is having their annual basement sale.



The music school is selling vintage items to ensure every student has a chance to learn. The basement sale is going on this Friday October 6th, and Saturday October 7th, from 9:00-3:00 . President and CEO of School of Harmony said this is for the kids.

"This is a good source of funding for our scholarship we do not turn any students down regardless of their ability to pay, so we have to have money somewhere to pay the teachers so with this funding what we'll make from this will go straight into our fund to benefit the school of harmony to make sure no child would be left behind and not be able to get their lesson." President and CEO of School of Harmony, Charles Lee Hicks, said.

They will have a variety of vintage items from plates to pianos.

