Domestic Violence Awareness Month Has Local Artist Speaking Out

There have been 21 murder victims in our state due to domestic violence in the last year. People in the Beckley community are speaking out for domestic violence awareness month.

Domestic violence is a serious issue, one that people in Raleigh County believe is important to bring awareness to. Local Artist, Greg Lilly is especially concerned about this issue, that is why he is working on a song about domestic violence. The song is called warrior.

"Change in the world starts in our small communities, and we have to kind of be the elbow grease to make that happen here in our town, so I just want to challenge men and women alike to be warriors in the face of great adversity." Lilly, said.

He said men should be the ones to step up to the plate because they're usually a big part of this issue.

"You know I think it's important to me because the issue in so many ways has to be corrected by men right, so we have all these women raising awareness. But I think the issue is not the women raising awareness but I think the issue is not the women the issue is that we need to teach the men how to behave well and treat women with respect so I want to be a part of it because I want to help us get there."

Lilly will be performing his song for the first time at the Love Shouldn't Hurt, domestic violence awareness event at WVU Tech October 14th.

10/4/17

