130th Airlift Wing to support Puerto Rico relief efforts

Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Airlift wing left on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 to support hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The unit will be taking equipment from New York to Georgia on Wednesday. They will depart for Puerto Rico on Thursday.

"The 130th Airlift Wing is proud to support the ongoing relief efforts for American citizens in desperate need in Puerto Rico," said Vice Wing Commander, Col Randy Huffman. "Our members train daily for this and the Air National Guard is unique in that we can provide support at a moment's notice or humanitarian assistance. The West Virginia ANG will continue to be prepared to support this ongoing mission however and whenever we are asked."

Further information on the precise mission the ANG is performing has not been released. Watch here and on the air for new information as it becomes available.