Shady Spring Middle School students are competing to win $10,000

Students at Shady Spring Middle School are competing to win a grant worth $10,000.

A sixth grade class is competing in the Lexus Eco Challenge, which is a national STEM competition for grades 6–12.

One group of students are trying to save native species such as Rhododendrons from invasive species like the Garlic Mustard Plant. Another group is trying to save native bats. They are competing with other schools around the nation to see who has the best action plan to save the environment.

"We all got really excited about it and we just jumped in. And we just started researching immediately," sixth grader Ella Hopkins said.

If they win they are awarded $10,000 in grant money, and will be entered to win $30,000.

These students will know by November 10, 2017 if they have won the competition.



