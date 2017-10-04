Camille Brown sentenced in Beckley murder case

A woman who pleaded guilty to killing a pastor received her sentence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. A hearing was held in Raleigh County during the morning hours. Camille Brown killed Ron Browning in 2015. She pleaded guilty to the crime in May 2017.

Brown was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison on the charges. She was 19-years-old when the crime was committed.

The victim, Ron Browning, was the pastor of a church in the Cool Ridge area.

Watch here and on the air for more details on the sentencing at they become available.

