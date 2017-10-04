West Virginia Library Commission Launches New Website

The West Virginia Library Commission is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The website features streamlined menus, simplified navigation, and a fresh, new look.

The new homepage features specific gateways for patrons who want to visit the state reference library, for librarians and trustees who need to access WVLC training and information material, and for the blind and physically handicapped. It also includes a direct link for visitors to find any public, academic or special library in the state.

Other home page links include:

Who We Are

What We Do

Latest News and Videos

Helpful Resources

FAQs

Contact Us

"Our primary goal is to offer library visitors a quicker, easier way to find the information they need," says WVLC Executive Secretary Karen Goff. "We are proud of the redesign and look forward to comments and suggestions as our online guests visit the new site."

State residents can explore the redesigned WVLC website at http://www.librarycommission.wv.gov.