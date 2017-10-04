Back in U.S., Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend now at center of investigation

FBI agents met Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's girlfriend at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night. CBS News confirms Marilou Danley was on Philippine Airlines Flight 102. Danley, 62, went to the Philippines in mid-September, and Paddock reportedly transferred $100,000 there, just days before the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Danley returned to the U.S. overnight after three weeks overseas. She lived with the gunman and was around him as he was building up that arsenal. She is someone who can fill in a lot of the blanks and that's why investigators will want to get her in a interview room quickly.

Danley's sisters told Australia's 7 News that their sister might be the only one who can put the puzzle together. They believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn't interfere with his plans.



"He sent her away...She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines, until Steve said, 'Marilou, I found a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'" one sister said.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Danley is a person of interest. Investigators believe Danley can answer many lingering questions about Paddock's motive, and how he was able to stockpile so many weapons.



Danley is an Australian citizen but a native of the Philippines. She reportedly met Paddock after separating from her ex-husband, Geary Danley in 2013.



Eric Paddock, Stephen's brother, said the couple met while Danley was a hostess at the Atlantis Casino in Reno.

"He loved her," Eric said.

They had reportedly been living together for years in one of Paddock's properties in Reno and most recently at a house in Mesquite, Nevada.



"And as he was descending into hell, he wanted to try to take care of her," Eric said.



Authorities tell CBS News that while Danley was in the Philippines, Paddock transferred tens of thousands of dollars overseas. Eric believes his brother did it to protect her.



"He manipulated her to be completely as far away from this and safe when he did this," Eric said.

Investigators will try to confirm that and why there were more than 100 suspicious activity reports of large cash transfers overseas and deposits in U.S. banks. Calls to Danley's family were referred to a defense attorney. We reached out and have not heard back.