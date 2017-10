The recent lack of rain has led to dry conditions across the area. As West Virginia institutes the fall burning restrictions, across the border in Tazewell County, Virginia, residents are being told to not burn at all.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has put a burning ban in place. The ban is in effect until Nov. 14, 2017. The action was taken due to the dry conditions, but also because of multiple brush fires that have happened in recent days.