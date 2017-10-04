President Trump to visit Las Vegas in aftermath of tragedy

Just hours after coming back from touring hurricane-battered Puerto Rico, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will board Air Force One and depart for Las Vegas.

The President is to meet with local politicians, first responders and survivors after the deadly massacre that killed 59 people, injuring 527 others.

One of his main focuses, will be to talk about what necessary steps need to be made to protect Americans from future attacks.

"And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today -- and always will, forever," Trump said.

First Lady Melania Trump will meet with civilians who turned into heroes Sunday night and helped save dozens of lives.

She will also meet first responders who's professions was put to the test.