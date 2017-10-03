Beckley Police Department is teaming up with WVU Tech Forensic Students

It's all about real-world experience for forensic students, and that's exactly what students are getting themselves into at WVU Tech. Thanks to a collaboration with the Beckley Police Department, WVU Tech Forensic students will be able to take their work outside of the classroom. It's a new learning experience for students to see just what the investigative field is like in the real world. WVU Tech Instructor of Forensics, Roger Jefferys says this is a great experience for students.

"I think forensics is something that you learn from experience. I think the more realistic you can make the exercises the better it will be for the students because that's what they are gonna experience in the real world," said Jefferys.

As part of this collaboration with the Beckley Police Department, WVU Tech forensics students will have the opportunity to set up mock crime scenes throughout the city. But that's not all students will have the chance to do. They will also investigate cold cases and have access to court rooms for mock trial. Jefferys says not many places offer this real-world experience.



"I think this partnership is will be able to prepare our students to be able to work in a multitude of different agencies both local, state and federal," said Jefferys.

Forensic students will also have access to a shooting range through this agreement with the Beckley PD. This will give the students basic firearm training before entering their field of work.

This agreement is mutual for both the WVU Tech students and Beckley PD. Officers will have access to the crime scene house on WVU Techs campus for specialized training.