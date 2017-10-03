Coal Country Kandies Officially Opens - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Coal Country Kandies Officially Opens

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
PRINCETON -

    Coal Country Kandies in Princeton is officially open. 

     This afternoon the candy store owners and city council took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony. 
     The new shop is located on the corner of Mercer Street. 
     The menu includes  a variety of sweets and homemade baked goods 

"We are going to be selling fudges we are going to be selling cupcakes different types of Oreo balls 
peanut butter balls coal candies all sorts of different types of hard candy cupcakes," owner, Lisa Bierman said.

     The owners signature item is called Coal Candy.
     Its a fresh hard candy that comes in several flavors including  butterscotch, watermelon and sour apple.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.