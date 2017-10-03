Coal Country Kandies Officially Opens

Coal Country Kandies in Princeton is officially open.



This afternoon the candy store owners and city council took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new shop is located on the corner of Mercer Street.

The menu includes a variety of sweets and homemade baked goods

"We are going to be selling fudges we are going to be selling cupcakes different types of Oreo balls

peanut butter balls coal candies all sorts of different types of hard candy cupcakes," owner, Lisa Bierman said.



The owners signature item is called Coal Candy.

Its a fresh hard candy that comes in several flavors including butterscotch, watermelon and sour apple.