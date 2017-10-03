Mercer School Honors Child Cancer Victim

Students at Mercer School in Princeton are taking time out to honor a child who died from cancer.



Reese Martin lost his battle ten years ago while he was a student at the school.

Tuesday the school's student council held a tree dedication ceremony for his parents and the school's administration.

Reese's mother, Erika Wimmer said she was thankful for the great show of support from the school.

"I'm overwhelmed I really didn't expect this much and it really means a lot to me and my family that these kids that didn't even know Rese have been told about him and still remember him and its really important to us that people don't forget he was here," she said.

Reese's mother went on to say that he was known for both his humor and strength.

He also enjoyed playing video games and loved his younger sister.