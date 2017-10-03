Tazewell County Post Goes Viral - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tazewell County Post Goes Viral

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
TAZEWELL, Va. -

 Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has gone viral following a recent social media post .


 Last week deputies posted to Facebook a mugshot of a wanted man who failed to appear in court on fraud charges.   
The man was identified as James Light. Light ultimately surrendered but did comment on the post that he was unhappy with his mugshot. 
Deputies say the original post gained about 3,600 Facebook shares and about 4,000 comments.

"The bottom line is we try to keep it lighthearted but it really took on a life of its own Tuesday night. Come back Wednesday morning and it has gone viral and at some point we were trending on Facebook," Major Harold Heatley said.

   Major Healtley went to say that they are not only using social media to catch criminals but they are also using it to keep people informed. 
   Each Monday at 3 p.m. the Sheriff records a Facebook live video to keep residents up to date on whats happening in their community. 

