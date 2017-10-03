Bike Lanes in the Plans for Beckley Streets

The City of Beckley is working to improve the area to make it more bike friendly.

It's not uncommon to see people walking around Beckley, but it's rare to see bikers. That's because those on two wheels explain it's just not safe. "It's dangerous it really is, I've never been hit in my life then came to Beckley then got hit," a Beckley resident, Scott Fisher said.

After a broken shoulder and a concussion, Scott Fisher stresses the city needs to do more to protect bikers. "There's spots on the roads where you can't ride because you'll get hit," Fisher said.

Fisher isn't alone, with WVU Tech in the area, students said they would take advantage of bike lanes. "It would make it safer and provide a little less congestion," a WVU Tech student, Haley Montes.

The reality is, most roads don't have bike lanes, but the Mayor of Beckley said that's soon going to change. "We're very serious about improving bike ways and pedestrian walkways," Mayor Rappold said.

Mayor Rappold explained the city has come up with plans that would create bike lanes in the uptown area of Beckley and other main roads. "We have a new member of our bike committee who wants to continue access from New River Drive toward Tamarack," Rappold said.

While he wants to start work as soon as possible, he added that in order to get bike lanes on some roads, he needs to work with the state. "South Kanawha is a state highway so they have strict restrictions," Rappold said. In the end, the City of Beckley will turn up their gears to work to make their city a safer place for people. "We're going to check every street in town to make the area more bicycle and pedestrian friendly," Rappold added.

There is no time line on when bike lanes might be made, but the mayor is pushing to have them sooner than later.