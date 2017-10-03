Dry Weather Increases Fire Risk

It's a great time to be outside. Warm temperatures and low dew points mean it's warm, but not uncomfortable. But too much of a good thing could create a dangerous situation. Low moisture creates bigger fire risks, and dangerous environments for everyone - especially forestry workers.

Tom Cover, Region 2 Regional Forester, said "usually just trying to get into the locations. And also right now we have a very limited staff. So if we have multiple fires, we sort of have to take them and do triage on them."

While you might feel like you have control of a fire when you burn debris, wind can easily turn a small fire into a huge blaze.

Tom Cover, Region 2 Regional Forester, said "Don't burn. Especially this time of the year. The fires will get away from you before you realize it. You think you have it under control and you don't."

Even though some of us love when there's lots of sunshine and low dew points outside, it's the optimal conditions for a forest fire. One thing you can do in your own backyard is to pick up a few leaves in your hands and crumble them to see how fast they fall apart. And that will show you how dry the ground is in your own backyard.

The other cause of fires are more intentional, and people like Tom Cover are always on the lookout for those incidents.

Tom Cover, Region 2 Regional Forester, said " we do investigate all arson fires, and they do a real good job in finding out who started them, so arson isn't the major cause anymore. Usually debris burn is."

Until we see a significant amount of rain in the forecast, Cover recommends that you stop burning, and keep a lookout to help prevent the massive damage that can come with fires.

